Marto Brewing celebrates one year of business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Marto Brewing is celebrating one year of business on Monday, and like many, it had growing pains, but none like a global pandemic.

The craft brewery began offering online orders and expanding their distribution to areas away from Siouxland to help business, and in the end, business partners said it made them stronger.

“What else could happen that would be much worse than this to test what we can do, definitely made us better, and we learned from it, and I think that’ll strengthen us for the long run,” said Erik Martin, the owner and head brewer.

To celebrate the occasion, they plan to release several new beers over the week.

