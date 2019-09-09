Martin Airfield held their annual fly-in breakfast

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Despite the rainy morning, Martin Airfields Annual Fly-In Breakfast was buzzing with activity.

Founded in 1948 by Tommy Martin, Martin Airfield has been a hub for aviators of all kinds for over 50 years. Martin’s family continues to hold the fly in breakfast in his honor. A big part of the event is showing the public the wonders of aviation.

“Its something for the public, I think anyone that has an interest to see that there’s something different out there to learn fly, go fly in an airplane not everybody gets that experience,” said breakfast organizer, Stacey Fosvick

Despite being grounded due to weather, attendees were able to get up close and personal with all different types of aircraft.

