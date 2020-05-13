Marshalltown officer shoots, injures man in confrontation

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHOtv) — Authorities say one person has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in central Iowa.
KCAU’s sister station WHOtv reports that the shooting happened before dawn Wednesday morning in Marshalltown when officers were called to a northwest neighborhood near Rogers Elementary School for a disturbance.
Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper says the call was made just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers encountered a man who was shot by a Marshalltown police officer.
Tupper says the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening.
Tupper did not give details about what led to the shooting. The injured man’s name has not been released.
