Marshalltown officer shoots, injures man in confrontation

News

by: WHOtv

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHOtv) — Authorities say one person has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in central Iowa.

KCAU’s sister station WHOtv reports that the shooting happened before dawn Wednesday morning in Marshalltown when officers were called to a northwest neighborhood near Rogers Elementary School for a disturbance.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper says the call was made just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers encountered a man who was shot by a Marshalltown police officer.

Tupper says the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Tupper did not give details about what led to the shooting. The injured man’s name has not been released.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss