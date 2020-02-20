Married off-duty Kentucky police officers caught robber on date night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) – When two married police officers decided to have a date night, they visited a special restaurant where they ate after their wedding.

Only this time, they would have to act in their official capacities to help stop a crime.

Who knew date night could end up chasing down a masked man.

“You’re law enforcement. It’s 24/7, you’re never off,” said Chase McKeown, Elizabethtown Police.

Chase and Nicole McKeown, both Elizabethtown Police officers married for six months, were technically off the clock Saturday night.

“Went up to Louisville for date night, to get away,” said Chase.

They picked their favorite spot, Raising Cane’s.

“It’s actually, right after we got married, that’s where we had dinner. The same location,” said Nicole McKeown, Elizabethtown Police.

But the dinner took a turn, surveillance video inside the highlands neighborhood restaurant shows a masked man walking up to the register.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Robbery detectives said the man, Justin Carter, flashed a gun and demanded cash.

“I could only see his face and the employee. Then I saw her hands go up like this, and I was like, ‘Is he doing what I think he’s doing?’ He’s like ‘Yeah,'” said Nicole.

In the back of the restaurant, both Chase and Nicole pulled their weapons, chased Carter and demanded that he drop the gun.

On Carter’s way out, detectives said he tossed his gun just inside the door.

“It is my belief that if it were not for the heroic actions of these two officers. The perpetrator’s actions inside the business would’ve escalated. They acted honorably and heroically,” said Detective Dan Mason, Louisville Police.

In the rush, someone called 911.

The officers held Carter outside, guns drawn, waiting for LMPD.

Carter is now behind bars charged with robbery.

“We’re trained for those kind of situations. When it comes to people’s lives in danger, I feel like any officer here would’ve done the exact same thing,” said Nicole McKeown, Elizabethtown Police.

They say instinct kicked in, as officers, and a couple.

“I do remember he passed the phone to me and he said ‘Call 911.’ I looked at it for a second and I seen myself move the phone. And said ‘No! I’m going to help my husband,” said Nicole.

“There was literally no question. We just looked at each other. ‘Is this what’s going on? Let’s go,'” said Chase McKeown, Elizabethtown Police.

But they’re keeping their fingers crossed.

“It’s been an exciting six months,” said Chase.

The next date night won’t come with such a big helping of adrenaline.