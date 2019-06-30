Breaking News
Marianne Williamson visits a yoga studio in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Marianne Williamson visited a Siouxland yoga business this Saturday to discuss her presidential run for 2020.

Williamson met with the Siouxland Progressive Women’s Group at Evolve Yoga studio in Sioux City to discuss her agenda as a presidential candidate for 2020. Williamson spoke about political issues including climate change, reparations for African-Americans and government corruption.

Williamson will be heading to Cedar Rapids the following where she will speak at the Unity Center.

