Mariachi band plays for fieldworkers at California farm

PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (CNN) – A community in California is not just honoring frontline workers in hospitals, nursing homes and grocery stores, they are also paying tribute to those working long and hard hours on farms.

A mariachi band showed their appreciation for fieldworkers at a cornfield near Palm Springs, California.

Juan Luis and his coworkers are doing the essential work of harvesting food in the middle of a pandemic.

“I cant stop working. I need to pay for rent, my bills and help my family,” said Luis.

Luis is from Mexico has worked in the fields for more than five years. He says the mariachi performance was the first time he felt appreciated for the long hours they put in.

“I can only be proud of myself and the work i have. I love working the fields, but its nice to feel appreciated too,” he said.

The greatest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley are concentrated in the east valley, where people are essential workers and can’t stay home to quarantine. Plus, many people are undocumented and lack access to affordable healthcare or personal protective equipment.

“But the state and the federal government, when they defined who essential workers were during this COVID crisis, we understood that it was important to try to keep our field workers safe,” Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said.

The band decided to perform for workers during the morning shift.

“W got together and played for the field workers. Thanks to our field workers,we have vegetables and food. If it wasnt for them working during COVID-19, it’d be a hot situation,” Carlos Audelo of Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer.