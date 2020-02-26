Mardi Gras underway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) – Parades from sun up, to sundown.

Some people have camped out overnight to get the best view of the Mardi Gras parades.

They signal the end of carnival season and of course, to get the best throws coming from the floats.

The time has finally come, Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday well underway in New Orleans.

“It’s hard to imagine how much people look forward to the parade every year, how much they look forward to Mardi Gras, and you want to make it worth their while,” said Staci Rosenberg, founder, and captain of Krewe of Muses.

Floats, costumes, and music are making their way down parade routes all around the city.

The Krewe that are running the parades have been preparing for months.

“You’ve got sculptors, painters, seamstress, jewelers, paper arts, a whole series of industries that really make this such a beautiful celebration,” said Dr. Stephen Hales, Rex Krewe historian.

Mardi Gras is fueling the city’s economy and guarantees a memorable time for the thousands that come to watch the parades.

“I’m [going to] take you to see the Zulu king in New Orleans at the Mardi Gras,” said Mardia Gras attendee.

“Throw me some beads!” said another Mardi Gras attendee.

From coconuts to beads, this year’s focus for many has been on more environmentally-friendly throws.

“We have really tried to emphasize quality over quantity, go with more reusable items, and so we do have a lot of those this year,” said Rosenberg.

Once the family-friendly part of the day is done, the real party will head on down to Bourbon Street.