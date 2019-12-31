Many people ran into frigid waters in Massachusetts to honor man behind Ice Bucket Challenge

(CNN) – Scores of people rushed into the frigid waters in Massachusetts to honor the legacy of the man behind the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Peter Frates’ family was there as people took the plunge.

On the day Pete Frates would’ve turned 35-years-old, his widow, Julie, led the charge on the final ‘Plunge for Pete’ at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

“I feel great, honestly. The adrenaline takes over and it was so fun, just running in there with my girlfriends and knowing Pete’s watching,” said Julie Frates, Pete’s widow.

They came in costumes. They came in droves. Storming the ocean. Showing support for the man who answered ALS with the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Following the plunge, Pete’s father stood next to the chief of Beverly Police for a fitting tribute.

“As the czar of the Ice Bucket, I declare: Happy birthday to Pete, let’s strike out ALS, and make sure that no other family, no other person has to suffer from this horrific disease ever again,” said John Frates, Pete’s dad.

Pete died earlier this month, after battling ALS for nearly eight years. The Ice Bucket Challenge that he started raised more than $220 million for ALS research. The turnout speaks to his character, the caliber of the life he lived, and the legacy he leaves.

“The true testament is the amount of people that showed up. Over a thousand on the beach, so that is truly incredible and truly a testament to Pete Frates,” said Andrew Frates, Pete’s brother.

“This community has lifted our spirits beyond anything we could ask. They have for eight years and look at what they’ve done, I mean, this is amazing. This is such a tribute to my son,” said Nancy Frates, Pete’s mom.