Many companies using commercials to sell hope instead of products during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — COVID-19 is even changing what you see during our commercial breaks. Many companies are more interested in selling a message of hope than getting you to buy their products.

Commercials for businesses like First Dakota National Bank are placing the focus on the people they serve.

“A spot that wasn’t talking about the bank, but talking about communities we’re in and the hope that we should still have, First Dakota National Bank Senior Vice-President Dan Statema said.

Ads by Security National Bank are projecting an image of confidence during uncertain times.

“We’ve been through the Great Depression, we’ve been through multiple recessions, we’ve been through a lot of different things and we’re going to be here, when this is over,” Security National Bank Marketing Director Troy Steensen said.

The messaging is a sign of the times. Businesses don’t want to seem tone-deaf by promoting anything that could be perceived as crass commercialism during a deadly pandemic.

“I feel like there are marketers that recognize the fact that it’s important to pivot quickly. What you’re seeing that some people are, and some people aren’t,” Fresh Produce Co-Founder Mike Hart said.

The messaging is important because banks will be on the front lines of helping families and businesses recover financially from the pandemic.

“The banks are involved in a lot of different ways right now, whether it’s through the CARES Act, the payroll protection program, which a lot of our commercial teams have been helping all our customers get going,” Statema said.

With more people staying home and watching more television, any uplifting message is bound to hit home.

Both banks say they’ve received a great deal of positive feedback from people encouraged by the messages of the commercials.