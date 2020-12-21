Man wounded in shooting in small western Nebraska town

PALISADE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in a small western Nebraska town.

The State Patrol said the shooting happened Friday morning at a home in Palisade, which is a town with about 350 residents located 80 miles south of North Platte, Nebraska.

Deputies from the Hayes County Sheriff’s office found the 58-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the home. He was taken to a North Platte hospital and is expected to survive.

The State Patrol didn’t say what led to the shooting. No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning.

