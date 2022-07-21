SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships.

When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered one damaged car after another.

“Turns out he was using an ax. Was swinging it and breaking windshields, windows into the cars themselves,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

A viewer shot video as it happened. You can see a man smashing a window and then walk around an SUV to cause even more damage.

In addition to all of the shattered glass, this car had a hole in the hood, and that’s not all.

“Interior got damaged when the ax went through the windshields, side panels, quarter panels, anything you can think of on the car he was hitting with the ax,” Kyle Kneip Audi Volkswagen Manager, said.

All together, police say Joseph Black Bonnet damaged 18 cars at two different dealerships along 41st Street.

With the shortage of inventory right now, replacing these cars will not be an option

“Imagine a car not being able to get a car and that’s parts put together now we can’t get the parts for the cars that they can’t even build. So now sourcing the windshields and the hoods and the bumpers is something our body shop will have a fun time doing,” Kneip said.

It won’t be easy, but the businesses will do what they can to keep going.

“Our business is key, and we got to get them fixed. Not only just the financial aspect of having them fixed but having the loss of inventory,” Kneip said.

Black Bonnet was in prison for escape and damaging property in Pennington County.

According to the Minnehaha County jail, his bond is set at $10,000.