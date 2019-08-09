Man trying to sell jewelry at Storm Lake carwash arrested for spitting on woman

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Storm Lake arrested a Florida man after he allegedly spit on a woman.

A woman told the Storm Lake Police Police Department Thursday night that she was in the parking loft of the North Lake Car and Pet Wash when a man approached her and tried to sell a piece of jewelry. She said she declined and then took a picture of the man’s vehicle. The man then allegedly spit in her face before leaving the scene.

Officers found the vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot and spoke with the man, 35-year-old Constantin Dumitru of Weeki Wachee, Florida.

They arrested Dumitru and charged him with assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.

