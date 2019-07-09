Man seriously injured after tractor goes into ditch near Hinton

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was seriously injured after a tractor went into a ditch near Hinton.

It happened about five miles southeast of Hinton near the intersection of Lake Avenue and 310th Street. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a report of a tractor in the ditch Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

Responders found Daniel Robinson, 73, of Hinton, at the scene with serious injuries. The Hinton Ambulance took Robinson to MercyOne in Sioux City.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.