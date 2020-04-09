Man sentenced to prison for stealing watch from Sioux City jewelry store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Omaha man is facing prison after stealing a Rolex watch valued at over $20,000 from a Sioux City jewelry store.

Anthony Quantral Perkins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the theft and other charges.

The theft took place at Gunderson’s Jewelers on February 11 and ended in a pursuit.

Perkins also faces fines totaling $1,315. His bond is set at $11,000 dollars.

He took a plea agreement and was sentenced for first-degree theft, a Class C felony and carrying a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.

Perkins in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

