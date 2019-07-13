Man in Omaha saves woman from bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A man in Omaha, Nebraska is being showered with gratitude for coming to the aid of a woman who was in a troubling situation this week.

She was hanging over the railing of a pedestrian bridge.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, the man offered the woman kindness and a helping hand.

The entire episode was caught on camera.

20-year-old Ray’venote Harris walks the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge often, usually live streaming it on social media, talking with friends.

“I walked the bridge one time and I had came back, and something told me just to walk it again,” said Harris.

Tuesday, July 9, around 8:30 p.m. he saw something he’d never seen before. A woman hanging over the edge of the bridge.

“You ok?”

“I was just like ok this is awkward because people are just walking past her and nobody is helping her out. So I looked up and I got closer to her and I seen tears,” added Harris.

“You all right? No.. What’s wrong?”

He says he felt compelled to pull her down.

“Just, no, come on, here, you all right? No, Come on sit down, sit down. Sit down sit down sit down sit down. You all right?”

“No.”

“Listen listen listen listen.”

After that, the recording ends.

Harris says he feels he was in the right place at the right time.

“She got to go home to her kid and her family members were in-boxing me and telling me thank you so much and she got to come home and a lot of people just don’t get to come home,” Harris said.

Harris says he asked someone to take a picture of him and the woman to show that everyone should help in a situation like that, and even before.

“I’m no hero anybody can do it. Just check up on someone, you never know what someone’s going through and there’s always someone going through something worse than what you’re going through,” added Harris.