Man flown to hospital after falling off ATV in Doon

DOON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was injured after he fell off an ATV on Saturday.

An ATV driven by Joseph Keegan, 27, of Rock Rapids, was going north on 6th Avenue in Doon, Iowa when Saturday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said the ATV was going from the yard to the pavement when a passenger, Jaco Soodsma, 25, of Rock Valley, fell off and hit his head.

Soodsma was taken to Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley before being flown to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.