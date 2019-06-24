Man drowns at River Bend Campground in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY , Iowa (KCAU) – A Minnesota man drowned while swimming in Rock Valley Saturday.

Authorities received a reported of a drowning at the River’s Bend Campground Saturday around 3 p.m., according to the Rock Valley Police Department. They said that Anthony Boyenga, 31, of Ellsworth, Minnesota, was swimming with his kids went he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

First responders searched, and the Sioux County Dive Team were called to assist. Rescue efforts were obstructed by poor visibility. A diver found Boyenga at 3:50 p.m. Resuscitation efforts were made until Avera Care Flight arrived to assist, but were unsuccessful. Boyenga died at the scene.

The Rock Valley Fire Department, Rock Valley Ambulance, Sioux County Sheriff’s Department, Sioux County Dive Team, Sioux County Conservation, and Avera Care Flight, and bystanders assisted the Rock Valley Police Department.