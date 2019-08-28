Man charged with vehicular homicide for deadly Sgt. Bluff crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested for drunken driving that led to a crash that killed his cousin in Sergeant Bluff about two months ago.

Authorities were called to a crash July 1 at 7:49 p.m. at the 7200 block of Old Lakeport Road of Sergeant Bluff. The car had run off the side of the road and came to rest on its side against a tree.

According to court documents, the driver, 37-year-old Darrick Toel, and his cousin, Ryan Toel, were in the vehicle. Darrick Toel was responsive while Ryan Toel was unconscious.

Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to extricate the two. Ryan Toel was taken to MercyOne for possible fatal injuries. He later died on July 3.

Emergency responders noted that the vehicle had many beer cans in the vehicle and that some were open. It was also noted that both smelled of alcohol. A toxicology report of Darrick Toel’s blood showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .111.

Darrick Toel allegedly said he was coming from Le Mars and started drinking with Ryan Toel around 5:10 p.m. He later lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

Darrick Toel was charged with the class B felony of vehicular homicide. He was also charged with an OWI. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.