Man being charged for murder wants some evidence withheld in court

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – The man being charged for the death of a Fort Dodge pastor wants to prevent some evidence from being used in court.

Joshua Pendleton’s attorneys have expressed concern over a subpoena filed after Pendleton was indicted. The subpoena could lead to a clip form his initial court appearance being used, which could violate attorney-client privilege.

Pendleton is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Pastor Al Henderson, who was well-known in the community.

There is no word on when the motions will be ruled on.

