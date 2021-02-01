Man arrested in Storm Lake for delivery of methamphetamine

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake police arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including delivering methamphetamine.

An officer pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in the 500 block of West 9th Street in Storm Lake, Sunday around 7 p.m. According to the police, a K9 alert of narcotics in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded while authorities obtained a search warrant. During a search, police found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle. The driver, Robert Terry, was taken into custody.

The police also said that Terry is involved in an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales stemming from incidents occurring in Storm Lake between October to December of 2020.

Terry was ultimately charged with the class B felony of ongoing criminal conduct and three counts of controlled substance violation-delivery of methamphetamine, a class C felony. He was also charged with one count of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $56,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigations by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department.