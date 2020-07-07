Man arrested in Sioux City, homemade bomb and deer head found in vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Mapleton was arrested Monday for threatening to kill his wife, and authorities found a bomb in his vehicle.

According to court documents, Christopher Moyle, 41, of Mapleton, went to the found out that his wife was at the Woodbury County Courthouse asking for a protection order Monday around 12:41. He then went there, took a picture of her car, and sent text messages threatening to kill her with a gun.

The woman then went to the police station to report the threats. Documents said that he then sent text messages that if she sent anyone out that “it would be a blood bath” with her being the first target.

When police approached Moyle, he took off running and refused to stop when told. He was later found by Perry Creek. He then jumped in the creek in an attempt to escape, but officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers searched his vehicle and found an AR-15 type rifle, two full magazines, a homemade bomb, and a severed deer head.

Family of Moyle also filed for substance abuse committal for methamphetamine use.

Moyle was arrested and charged with the class C felony of possession of incendiary or explosive devices with the intent to use. He was also charged with aggravated domestic assault, simple eluding, and aggravated harassment. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $50,000. His next appearance in court is scheduled for July 17.