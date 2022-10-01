DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a cell phone store on the east side of Des Moines on Thursday.

Johnathon Van Quang, 29, was charged with multiple felony charges including Robbery-1st Degree, Going Armed with Intent, and Assault While Participating In A Felony.

On Friday September 23 the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Boost Mobile store at 1553 E Grand Ave. A bullet was found lodged in the floor of the store. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation detectives found evidence connecting Quang to the robbery, including the handgun that was allegedly fired inside the store.

In 2020, DMPD officers seized Quang’s, then 27, handgun during an arrest related to a domestic dispute. Following the adjudication of that incident, Quang was determined to be a non-prohibited person. Quang’s handgun was returned to him in July 2022.

While the DMPD was in possession of Quang’s handgun they fired test shots and entered them into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database, the police department said. When detectives entered the bullet that was found in the floor at Boost Mobile, they discovered it matched the test shots from Quang’s gun that were entered in 2020.

A second suspect in the case remains at-large, police said. The suspect is described as male of large build and approximately 5 foot 11 inches. Surveillance photos show him wearing a distinct “Alabama” hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in these photos is asked to call DMPD at (515)237-1552 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at (515)223-1400.