Man arrested for stealing more than $2,000 of cigarette cartons from Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of cigarettes from a Sioux City convenience store.

Jordan Case, 22, was charged with second-degree theft

Court documents said that on May 23, 2019, Case entered the Casey’s Store at 1727 Casselman Street in Sioux City with a backpack. He checked a lottery ticket and bought another, before going to the restroom.

The clerk thought Case had been in the bathroom for a long time so she looked toward the area and saw him standing outside the bathroom before he quickly left. Since cigarettes are stored near the bathroom, she told a coworker what happened and went to look at the cigarettes. The other clerk confronted Case outside who then drove away.

Police obtained surveillance video from Casey’s that allegedly showed Case go into an employee area, grab a box that said “Malbaro,” and then go to the restroom for about 11 minutes. When he left the bathroom his backpack appeared full and zipped shut. After checking inventory, they learned that 22 cartons of cigarettes were missing, valued at $1,517.89.

The store then reviewed surveillance on May 12, 2019 and allegedly saw Cas opening a cabinet and stuffing about 11 cigarette cartons down his pants and leaving the store. The value of those cigarettes was worth $776.70.

Case was arrested Saturday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.