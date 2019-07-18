Man arrested for fanny pack filled with drugs in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Police in Storm Lake arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including cocaine and ecstasy, after a foot pursuit.

Wednesday around 10:35 a.m., a detective saw a suspect of a July 12 theft sitting in a vehicle at an apartment complex at the block of West 9th Street in Storm Lake, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

The detective approached the suspect and identified himself as an officer, at which point the suspect allegedly fled on foot. After a foot pursuit around the complex, police caught the suspect, Denzel Carr, 19, of Gary, Indiana.

During the foot pursuit, police said Carr discarded a fanny pack. Police retrieved it and allegedly found more than 13 grams of methamphetamine in multiple packages.

A K9 unit indicated the vehicle that Carr was in may have drugs. Police impounded the vehicle and searched it. They allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy), all packaged for resale. They also found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, packaging materials for illegal drugs, scales and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Carr was charged with possession with the felonies of intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver over 5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He was additionally charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Carr was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $100,300 bond.

Police are continueing to investigate. Additional charges are possible.