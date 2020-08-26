Man arrested after vehicle drove through protesters in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally drove a vehicle through a crowd of protesters in Iowa City.

Michael Stepanek was charged Tuesday with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

The protesters were struck Friday night in an intersection of an Iowa City street. No one was seriously hurt and police initially did not receive a report about the incident.

Iowa City police say one of the people who was struck by the vehicle later provided a statement, leading to Stepanek’s arrest.

A criminal complaint says Stepanek told police the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”

