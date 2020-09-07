Man arrested after leading authorities in pursuit near Sibley

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A South Dakota man was arrested Sunday night after authorities said he led authorities in a pursuit.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a reckless driver going east on Highway 9 near Little Rock Sunday around 9:10 p.m.

A deputy found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued with authorities pursuing the vehicle in the area of rural Sibley.

The pursuit ended in Sibley and the driver, Ronald Rall, 58, of Sioux Falls, S.D. was taken into custody.

Rall was charged with serious eluding, operating while intoxicated -1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the D felony of possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine- 3rd or subsequent offense. He was also cited for failure to have a valid driver’s license, careless driving, failure to provide security against liability, and three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sibley Ambulance, and Jeddeloh Towing assisted the sheriff’s office.