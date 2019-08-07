Man accused of punching 9-year-old

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Monday morning after he assaulted a woman and injured her child.

Court documents said that Bidong Yak, 24, of Storm Lake, was in a physical altercation with his partner who he lived with in Sioux City about taking care of their 4-month-old child Tuesday around 7:10 a.m. He allegedly pulled the infant from her and set them on half on the bed. The infant then fell to the floor.

Documents also said Yak hit his partner in the face, knocking her to the ground. He then allegedly stomped on her and then hit her with a baby stroller.

While Yak was assaulting the woman, her 9-year-old son and Yak’s stepson tried to intervene. Yak allegedly pushed the kid and punched him in the mouth.

Officers reported that the infant had no visible injuries, while the child had a cut lip. The woman had multiple lumps and bruises to her head and face. She also had loosened teeth.

Yak was arrested and charged with the class D felony of child endangerment causing injury. He was also charged with the misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and domestic assault-1st offense. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and is being held on a bond of $8,000.