Man accused of Sioux Falls murder has ties to robbery group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — An arrest affidavit says the man charged with killing a pizza delivery driver has ties to a group of people in Sioux Falls who had plans to make money by robbing people.

Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Sioux Falls on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and manslaughter with a dangerous weapon.

The Argus Leader says Bryant is the only suspect in the murder, said  Lt. Terrance Matia, but adds the case isn’t done yet.

It’s an ongoing investigation, the Argus Leader reported.

Casey Bonhorst, 30, was shot to death Feb. 26 after he delivered a pizza. 

