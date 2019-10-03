Man accused of attempted murder in Albion, NE

ALBION, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a gun at an Albion resident.

Albion Police Department received a report of a shot being fired at a person in Albion, Nebraska Monday around 10 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The caller said that they were standing on the rear deck of his home when Charlie Melgoza, 41, drove by the property.

As Melgoza was driving by a second time, he allegedly fired a handgun at the resident and drove away.

Melgoza’s vehicle was found at an Albion residence, and Melgoza left the residence around 12:15 a.m. when a traffic stop was conducted and Melgoza was arrested.

Melgoza was charged with attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats. His bond was set at $500,000.