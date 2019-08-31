Makerspace hosts first-ever swap meet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Makerspace is known for making and creating goods but now, it will be home to goods being bought and traded at their first-ever swamp meet.

The group held an industrial style rummage sale where people could sell their raw materials for others to buy for their future creations.

Everything from steel, wire tools, and other items were available, bringing different makers into one collective space.

Marl Beerman, a volunteer at Makerspace, explained the goal behind the vocational swap meet.

“As a group, there’s different people, engineers and retired people that have a lot of talent and ability to pass on and it’s a viable resource. In the old days, you had apprenticeship and the way things used to work, everybody worked together and that’s how it is here,” said Beerman.

These events will continue to take place the last week of every month giving vendors an affordable outlet to sell or swap their wares.