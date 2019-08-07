Major league bat maker Xylo helps Sioux City make Miracle League All-Star game special

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Activities centering around next month’s Miracle League All-Star game in Sioux City continue to come together.

And that includes the delivery of some lumber. More specifically, bats.

Organizers delivering 15 handmade professional Xylo bats to sponsors like Baird Wealth Management on Tuesday.



The bats are part of a sponsor a player program. More than 100 kids and adults with disabilities will be in Sioux City September 6th to the 8th playing at CNOS Field Miracle League Field.



“Baseball is baseball and whether it’s on a major league field or if it’s played in the backyard it’s baseball. For these kids to be able to come to Sioux City and do this is phenomenal,” said Mark Stuck of Baird Wealth Management.

“Just the feel of a wooden bat is a different deal. These bats we have for our sponsors and we have bats for the players as well it’s going to be a special remembrance for everybody,” said Jim Wharton from the Miracle League All-Stars.



Players from as far away as Canada and Florida are expected to converge on Sioux City next month. More than 300 businesses and individuals are helping sponsor this year’s Miracle League all-star game.

