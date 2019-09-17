Major change for Sioux City’s local elections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A major change is coming to Sioux City’s local elections.

Starting this year, both the city and school elections will be on the same ballot.

Previously, they were separate elections, and people were able to begin voting 40 days before the election.

Now, people will have a shorter time period to be able to mail-in absentee ballots or vote early in person.

“So important that people, if they want to, get an absentee ballot, if they want to request one by mail for both those elections is ten days prior that we can no longer honor those,” said Pat Gill the commissioner of elections.

The regular city and school election is set for November 5th. And if you would like to do more than just vote, Pat Gill says they’re looking for poll volunteers.

“We can always use more if people are interested in working they need to contact our office because we usually do end up, towards the end of the cycle, scrambling get people to work,” Gill added.

Sioux City residents who want to vote by absentee ballot for the city council primary election must do so by October 8th.

Latest Stories