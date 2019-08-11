Lyon County deputy hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Lyon County deputy was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle rollover.

According to the press release, it happed on K52 and Hickory Ave, southeast of Rock Rapids. The deputy was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer Police SUV NB in non-emergency status.

The vehicle was traveling on K52 and entered a sharp curve going right. The vehicle allegedly left the road, entered a ditch, vaulted a private driveway and rolled. It landed on the driver’s side on the gravel driveway, according to authorities.

The police also said the deputy sustained incapacitating injuries. Due to the extent of the deputy’s injuries, they were life-flighted to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.