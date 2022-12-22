SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Some of the nation’s top talent on the gridiron took to paper throughout today with the 2023 class making their dreams reality for Early National Signing Day, and Siouxland had some high-level prospects solidifying their commitments to Division I football programs.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior quarterback Zach Lutmer inked his National Letter of Intent to Iowa. The future Hawkeye fresh off a season and career to remember with the Lions, leading them to an undefeated campaign and their first 2A State title in 16 years.

A top-15 prospect in the state, Lutmer became the program’s all-time leading rusher and plans to start with special teams and work his way to safety for the Hawks. He says special teams coordinator and northwestern Iowa native LeVar Woods played a part in his decision, along with the Hawks’ heralded top-five defense.

“It’ll be really fun, I think them kind of playing the same system that we play with a ‘bend don’t break defense’ is kind of what I’m used to and I’m excited to be a part of that,” CL/G-LR senior quarterback/defensive back Zach Lutmer said. “I wanna establish that I’m always gonna be a hard worker and I’m always gonna work the hardest that I can and make a good impact with the coaching staff the first day I get there. It feels really good. I always dreamed of it as a little kid and to do it now has just been ecstatic.”

Sioux City East’s Nick Wells also finalized his football future at South Dakota State following his verbal commitment in July. The senior lineman was a force in the trenches for East this fall, collecting 7.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss, each top-four marks in class 5A.

Wells becomes the first Black Raider to sign to a Division I football program since Austin Ahrendt committed to Dayton in 2015, hoping to build off the mark he’s left at East and carry it to the winning culture in Brookings next fall.

“It’s a really competitive culture, obviously they’re playing Jan. 9th in the national championship so that kind of sealed the deal once I saw they started winning,” Sioux City East senior lineman Nick Wells said. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid and ever since putting pen to paper it just feels real. Can’t wait to get up there and show everything I’ve got.”

OTHER SIOUXLAND NLI SIGNEES: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn do-it-all talent and the state’s top rusher in Kooper Ebel inks his commitment to Iowa State, while teammate Lance Berends goes pen to paper towards Northern Iowa behind 98.5 career tackles and 7 sacks.

Joining Ebel in Ames will be recent Cyclone commit and Pierce tight end/wide receiver Benjamin Brahmer, an offensive superstar who initially committed to Nebraska before flipping two weeks ago.

Rounding out the list is Norfolk Catholic lineman Kade Pieper, a tenacious threat up front who’ll be joining the likes of Zach Lutmer at Iowa next fall.