SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The creator of a play performed at the Military Heritage Alliance says the story will connect with anybody who has served in the military. “Last Out, Elegy of a Green Beret” is touring the country and is in Sioux Falls this Friday and Saturday nights.

Last Out tells the story of a Green Beret who is trapped between his family obligations and his mission in Afghanistan. Scott Mann, a retired Lt. Colonel, wrote the play. The former green beret spent 23 years in the Army.

“I almost took my own life as the result of a very bad transition, and I learned storytelling as a way to heal and bridge the civil-military gap, said Mann.”

Almost all of the actors in the play are veterans.

“We’ve been performing this play for several years now with the Gary Sinise Foundation. We performed it in Vermilion, South Dakota, and it was amazing the number of people in that town who served in Iraq, who served in Afghanistan, and who saw their story up on that stage,” said Mann, who was in Vermillion in 2019.

They do a talkback with the audience after every show. During the pandemic, Mann turned the play into a low-budget film on Amazon. Actor and veteran supporter Gary Sinise saw the movie.

“He contacted me, he said, Scott, you know I did something similar after Vietnam called Tracers. We should put this on the road right now. And I said I agree, we are on the front end of a mental health tsunami right now with the way we left Afghanistan, and this play can heal people,” said Mann.

Most might remember Sinise for portraying Lt. Dan in the movie Forrest Gump and from CSI New York and Criminal Minds on CBS. I talked with him about his support for Last Out which he says is a healing experience.

“We want to see that with every performance that we do with Last Out, we want veterans and military family members to come, first responders, anyone who serves our country in the line of duty and might be going through a traumatic situation this play really can kind of just open up some doors for healing, and I think it’s very positive,” said Sinise.

Sinise encourages veterans to attend with family members. Tickets for the play are $25. However, military veterans get in for free. The play runs Friday night and Saturday night at 7:00. A Saturday matinee was canceled because of the noise from the air show.