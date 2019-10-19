Long-time Sioux City Journalist Lynn Zerschling dies at 72

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lynn Zerschling, a journalist who served the Sioux City community for nearly three decades passed away Thursday at the age of 72.

Former Sioux City Mayor, Tom Padgett says, “She’s a great loss to Siouxland because she’s such a nice woman and cared about the community, but as a reporter is where she really stood out.”

Known by many in the community for her work at the Sioux City Journal, Zerschling had a real passion for news.

Sioux City Journal Editor, Bruce Miller says, “She was tenacious. Tenacious is Lynn’s middle name because she worked very hard at her job. She was determined that people were going to get accurate news. She was going to make sure that they had all of the story that they needed to know before they could make a decision about something.”

Over the course of Zerchling’s career at the Journal, she covered an array of topics including medical, education and city government. Even in retirement, she continued to write her own “from the archives” history column which appeared on Sundays.

Padgett says, “She wanted to get the story right and make sure it was presented well in the paper.”

But beyond what went down on paper, who she was as a person and how she treated others is the unwritten legacy Zerschling leaves behind.

Padgett says, “A wonderful woman and a person who really did her job well.”

Miller says, “She was a very generous friend, a fun friend and she loved to sit and talk with you. So she’s somebody who really enjoyed her career, enjoyed her life and made a mark.”