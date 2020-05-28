Long Island serial killer victim IDed two decades later

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have identified a woman whose skeletal remains were found along a suburban New York beach highway in an area where body parts of 10 other people had been strewn.

Suffolk County police say the woman previously known as “Jane Doe No. 6” was identified as Valerie Mack.

Mack, who also went by Melissa Taylor, was a Philadelphia escort who went missing two decades ago.

Police said Thursday she was identified through genetic genealogy technology.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said determining the victim’s identity has brought clarity to a long-running Long Island mystery that attracted national headlines, was featured on true-crime TV shows and was the subject of a recent Netflix film.