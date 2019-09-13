Local’s reaction to 3rd democratic presidential debate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just 10 candidates making the cut for the third Democratic presidential debate, taking to the stage with thousands watching from across the nation.

Sioux City watch party attendee, Will Redwine says, “I think it’s been quite lively. The candidates who are in the center and are at the top of the polls have been interacting quite a bit.”

Here in Sioux City, a large watch party observes the debate in front of a wall of issues they care about. Everything from equal pay, to union rights and foreign policy are written down, with a heavy emphasis on health care.

Watch party attendee, Kayla Goeden says, “Health care is an important one. We shouldn’t have people losing their livelihoods because they get sick.”

Redwine says, “With Medicare for all, the issue of health care for all is a crucial one.”

Many voters say they’re still impartial, hoping the debates might shed some light on who they’ll pick come election day.

Goeden says, “My minds pretty open, but I do have my favorites.”

Watch party attendee, Dyana Benthin says, “I want to feel like I’m making an educated decision when I do vote.”

And while they might not have an exact candidate in mind, many Democrats say they have chosen a party.

“I think the democrats are all very strong and as much as they debate each other all of them are committed to defeating Donald Trump in this next election,” says Redwine.