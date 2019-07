HARTINGTON, Neb (KCAU) – Cedar County law enforcement has located Kevin Haug.

Kevin Haug, 44, previously of Fordyce, Nebraska is wanted for an alleged early Tuesday morning knife attack, according to a release from the Cedar County Attorney Edward Matney.

Haug was involved in a motor vehicle accident early Tuesday evening. He sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Cedar County law enforcement is aware of his location and is monitoring the situation.