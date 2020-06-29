Siouxland youth test their golf skills at tournament

Local

by: KCAU Staff/ Kenneth Kroll

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – First Tee of Siouxland aims to guide kids into the future one round of golf at a time.

The organization held its second annual junior cup tournament Sunday at Sun Valley Golf Course.

A few dozen kids in four age groups played a round of nine holes.

The number of teams playing and people in attendance was limited to ensure safety. Organizers tell KCAU 9, the tournament is a chance for kids to let out some of their competitive spirit.

“They’re always really happy to show up and do a little bit to competition. They play every week together, so it’s really nice for them to have a day where they can compete and show who they are,” said Maria Zorilla, member of The First Tee of Siouxland.

The First Tee started as a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them.  To learn more about The First Tee of Siouxland, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

7th Annual Heartland Counseling Golf Fundraiser
June 27th
Covington Links Golf Course
South Sioux City, NE

Siouxland Freedom Park Drive-In Movie Night
July 2nd at 9pm
South Sioux City Drive-In Theatre

Siouxland Freedom Park Fourth of July Celebration
July 3 at 6pm-9pm with Fireworks at Midnight
Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, NE
Several activities for families to enjoy
Food available for purchase

Big Bang Boom Fireworks Show
July 4 in Norfolk, NE
Drive-In Style fireworks show
Shot on the grounds of Northeast Community College. Northeast parking lot opens at 7pm. Pre-show at 9:45pm and Fireworks at 10pm

Demolition Derby
August 2 at 7pm
Pierce County Fair in Pierce, NE

Fork Fest
August 21 from 5pm-12am
Johnson Park
There’ll be live music, a food truck rumble, a beer garden and an expansive artist sidewalk sale.
Free to everyone
More information visit www.norfolkartscenter.org
Norfolk, NE

Race for Hope 2020
September 12 at 8am
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in McCook Lake
Email raceforhope@scheels.com for more information

Art in the Park
September 19 at 9am
Latham Park in Sioux City, Iowa
Annual outdoor art festival and more

Wakefield Balloon Days
September 25 & 26
View beautiful hot air balloons, great food and fun activities
Wakefield, NE

7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine
September 27
Main Street Carroll, Nebraska
Rain or Shine from 12-4pm
Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors
No fee to enter
Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
SiouxlandProud

Trending Stories