Siouxland youth test their golf skills at tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – First Tee of Siouxland aims to guide kids into the future one round of golf at a time.

The organization held its second annual junior cup tournament Sunday at Sun Valley Golf Course.

A few dozen kids in four age groups played a round of nine holes.

The number of teams playing and people in attendance was limited to ensure safety. Organizers tell KCAU 9, the tournament is a chance for kids to let out some of their competitive spirit.

“They’re always really happy to show up and do a little bit to competition. They play every week together, so it’s really nice for them to have a day where they can compete and show who they are,” said Maria Zorilla, member of The First Tee of Siouxland.

The First Tee started as a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them. To learn more about The First Tee of Siouxland, click here.