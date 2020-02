SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -

Today will be 37 and snowy. Winds at 10-20 gusting to 35 at times from the northwest. .5” of snow. Tonight will be -8 and clear. NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. -30 wind chill. Tomorrow will be 8 and sunny. NW wind at 5-15. Below 0 wind chill. Friday will be sunny and 32. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 38. Sunday will be 41 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 40 and mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a wintry mix. Tuesday will be 25 and mostly sunny.