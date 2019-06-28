Plan your holiday transportation before celebrating

With the fourth of July right around the corner, it is important to remember that you should celebrate with a plan and never drink and drive.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the fourth of July right around the corner, it is important to remember that you should celebrate with a plan and never drink and drive.

According to a recent press release, during the holiday in 2017, there were 601 people that died in motor vehicle accidents. There were also four fatalities on Iowa roads. Sixty percent of those who died in alcohol-related crashes were in vehicles involving a driver with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .15 or higher. This is almost two times the legal limit of .08.

Law enforcement agencies across Iowa will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting on July 3 and ending on July 7. Officers will be exhibiting a zero tolerance for impaired drivers in an effort to combat drunk driving this holiday season.

Not only does a drunk driver endanger him or herself, but they are also endangering the lives of anyone else in their vehicle, and/ or anyone that they may encounter on the road. Driving drunk can lead to serious injury or even death.

According to documents, getting caught driving under the influence can add up to thousands of dollars in fees. An OWI, or Operating While Intoxicated, arrest can cost up to $10,000 alone. Not only do you pay fines, but you could get your license revoked, lose your job and car, or even serve jail time.

Iowa law enforcement agencies are asking Iowans to plan out your holiday weekend before you start celebrating. They ask that you have a designated driver with you, or a plan to call a taxi or use another form of public transportation.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau would like to remind you that it is NEVER okay to drink and drive!