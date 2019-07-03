Norfolk man arrested after domestic assault

A physical disturbance broke out after a Norfolk man allegedly assaulted a woman.

On Tuesday afternoon around 11:13 p.m. the Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue regarding a physical disturbance. When police arrived at the scene, they found one man pinning down the suspect.

Riley D. Hare, 23 of Norfolk, was allegedly arguing with a woman. The argument escalated and Hare physically assaulted the woman by striking her and pulling her hair, according to a press release from the Norfolk Police Department.

The unidentified man pinning Hare down was a witness to the physical assault between Hare and the woman. Other witnesses at the scene confirmed the assault between Hare and the woman.

Hare was arrested for third-degree domestic assault. He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail but was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

