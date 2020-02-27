Norfolk Fire and Rescue gearing up for flood season with new boat

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division received over $21,000 in donations that have gone, in part, towards a new boat, according to a press release from the department.

After the severe flooding of last year, Norfolk Fire and Rescue recognized the need for an updated rescue boat and began budgeting. The division purchased it for approximately $25,000.

Of the total donations, $6,500 came from the Earl and Elaine Reeves family. The remaining $15,500 was made available from the Norfolk Area Community Fund.

The Fire and Rescue Division said the boat purchased with the donations came highly recommended by neighboring departments in South Dakota and Nebraska. The Rescue One Connector boat is also widely used by emergency response teams around the world, the press release said.

While the main use for this boat will be to serve Norfolk, it will be available as a resource to neighboring communities and their fire/rescue personnel if they request additional support.

Tim Wragge, Assistant Fire Chief, said that the rescue boat will have a regional impact.

“What each of you has done will have a bigger impact than just the City of Norfolk,” Wragge said.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning expressed his approval with the division’s preparedness for emergencies and thanked generous donors.

“This was all made possible through partnerships, the generous donation of community-minded residents and support from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation. We will be prepared to employ the new equipment if needed in the future,” Moenning said.

Along with the items being purchased, the Norfolk Fire Division is expanding its water rescue training. They have already sent three staff members to a Swift Water Rescue training and two of them will attend a “Train the Trainer” Swift Water Rescue class in June. Their goal is to get all full-time and part-time staff trained in water rescue and then spread the training to Mutual Aid partners when requested.