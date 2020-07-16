MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center discontinues labor and delivery services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As KCAU 9 News first reported Wednesday, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will soon discontinue its labor and delivery services.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has some big changes taking place this upcoming fall.

On September 1, the labor and delivery and obstetric department will discontinue services.

MercyOne said they will work with patients to help them transition their care to other facilities.

The discontinued services will allow MercyOne to invest in other areas.

“If you are a newly pregnant and planning to be at MercyOne Siouxland, we will help you transition to other available services in the community. So, there should be no concerns about the fact that you can get that quality care that you want,” said Jenna Rehnstrom with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

“That we really focus in on those services and those ways we can serve our community that are unique to us at MercyOne. So, that means expanding investment in heart program, heart surgery, also intervention radiology and adult and Geriatricsmedicine,” said Rehnstrom.

MercyOne is also offering employees in the labor and delivery and obstetric unit the option to transition roles to other departments.

A short time ago KCAU 9 spoke with an OBGY physician who performs deliveries across town at Unity Point Health-St Lukes. She tells us expecting mothers will still have plenty of options.

“As a practicing gynecologist, I have no concern about Unity Point being able to adequately provide services for any and all patients, ” said Dr. Angela Aldrich with Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Dr. Aldrich did tell us that obstetric practices are shrinking across the region, adding it’s a growing problem.