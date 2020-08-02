Major General Sauley honored at retirement ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Major General Edward Sauley has had a long and storied career with the Air Force and the Air National Guard.

After graduating from the Air Force Academy with a degree in Astronautical Engineering, Sauley joined the 185th Air Refueling Wing in 2001 during their transition from a fighter wing to a refueling wing and became the organization’s Wing Commander shortly after.

He later moved to Omaha to work with the U.S. Strategic Command.

Sauley ended his career in Colorado with the Air Force Space Command as its assistant to the Commander.

When asked why he decided to hold his retirement here in Sioux City, he said, “The closeness in the community to the 185th Air Refueling Wing…it is something that I’ve not seen in any other air bases or Air Force bases I’ve been assigned. There’s always been support for the military, but here in the 185th, it’s definitely ingrained in the community,” said Sauley.

Sauley has over 3,400 hours of flight time with 150 of those in combat.