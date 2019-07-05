Hartley man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash

HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hartley, Iowa man was driving a vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a ditch near the 1200 mile of 330th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Robert Lewis, 30, of Hartley, Iowa was driving when he crashed into the ditch. According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis lost control of his vehicle and entered the south ditch, then fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.

Lewis later returned to the scene of the crash, driving a different vehicle to try and recover his vehicle. Deputies identified him driving the other vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with two counts of driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain control, and no proof of insurance accident related.

He was taken to the Clay County Jail without incident. He was released on bond.