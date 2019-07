SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Conservation held a “Flight and Rockets” event at Snyder Bend Park.

The event taught kids about Flight for the Fourth. They looked at bird feathers and shot off water bottle rockets. These are safer for the environment than the traditional bottle rockets.

The Dorothy Peacaut Nature Center held a unique fireworks hike last night. Attendees were able to check out nature’s fireworks – lightning bugs!