Democratic hopefuls parading around Siouxland this holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg started his holiday campaign last night in Sioux City.

Buttigieg announced a new National Service Policy targetting volunteerism among young people. He announced his new policy during a town hall meeting held inside the North High School Gymnasium. He also said he wants to increase military enrollment.

Buttigieg said he chose Iowa to make this announcement because of the state’s dedication to volunteering.

“This is a state that punches above its weight class in service. Four in ten Iowans report volunteering in their community, one study shows Iowa [is] in the five [states] in the country for volunteerism,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg will continue his Independence Day campaign today in Storm Lake. He will be apart of the Storm Lake holiday parade.