Bronson, Iowa Post Office set to reopen after flooding

The Bronson Post Office which is located at 110 E 1st Street will resume operations starting July 5, 2019.

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Bronson Post Office which is located at 110 E 1st Street will resume operations starting July 5, 2019.

The Postal services were temporarily relocated to Moville, Iowa on March 18 due to flooding in the area. The building has been cleared for re-occupancy.

The Postal Service workers from Bronson shared that they are excited to return to the community, according to a recent press release.

The Bronson Post Office once open, will resume the hours of operations as followed:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Closed

The Post Office Box lobby will be open 24 hours.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fun its operations.